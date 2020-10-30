Salina, KS

Winning Lottery Ticket Still Unclaimed

Todd PittengerOctober 30, 2020

The Kansas Lottery is encouraging Kansans to double check their Super Kansas Cash tickets from the October 14th drawing. A half-million dollar winning ticket is still unclaimed.

According to the lottery, one ticket sold in North Central Kansas matched all five numbers and the Cash Ball to win the jackpot worth $538,871. The winning numbers to claim the prize are:

7 – 15 – 21 – 23 – 24 – Cash Ball 20

The counties in North Central Kansas include Smith, Jewell, Republic, Washington, Osborne, Mitchell, Cloud, Clay, Russell, Lincoln, Ottawa, Ellsworth, Saline, and Dickinson counties.

The winner has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. To claim a prize of $600 or higher in person, please contact [email protected] with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time. To see more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.

The next Super Kansas Cash drawing will be Saturday, October 31, with a jackpot of $160,000. Tickets start at just $1 for two plays.

 

 

 

