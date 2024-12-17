Winner Will Take Home Santa’s Stash

Someone will take home “Santa’s Stash” this week.

Meridian Media and the Smoky Hill Museum teamed up this holiday season to provide “Santa’s Stash”, a sealed glass box which contains a super secret amount of bills and change. Only Santa and his elves at First Bank Kansas know how much is in the box.

“Santa’s Stash” has been been on display around the area over the last several weeks, providing an opportunity to guess how much money is in the box of cash. At each stop, the person whose guess is the closest to the actual amount became a finalist.

All 20 of the finalists will meet for the final giveaway this week. Each will have an opportunity to see all of the other finalist’s guesses, and then have an opportunity to change theirs.

The final event will be held at the Smoky Hill Museum Wednesday evening, beginning at 5:30.