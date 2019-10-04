Wine Walk Part of Busy First Friday

A wine walk event is planned in conjunction with this week;’s First Friday programming in Downtown Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, First Friday programming kicks off National Arts & Humanities Month.

Numerous events are planned. They include:

Viewing of Rena Detrixhe’s “Red Dirt Rug” at The Temple on S. Santa Fe Friday afternoon at 4:00.

Art at the Nook features ECF Custom Crafts & Bike Shop and David Tanking at The Flower Nook 208 E. Iron Ave.

Also starting at 4 p.m. is the reception for “Castle of Northern Kingdom” at the Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708.

At 4:30 p.m., the Visual Voices Gallery presents an artist reception for the work of Jenny Davis, with music by Nile Johnson, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice St.

At 5 p.m., Harley Elliott’s work will be on display, with a reception at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe.

Also at 5 p.m., the Paper Maché Jazz Quintet plays in Phillips Plaza in 100 block of N. Santa Fe, and will accept donations to benefit the entral Kansas Flywheels Museum’s construction of a welcome kiosk, which is an Eagle Scout project by Jonathan Hess.

Additionally, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., the Salina Art Center is open for the “Departures” reception at 242 S. Santa Fe.

At 7 p.m., head down to SPARK Artist Resource Exchange at 146 S. Santa Fe Ave.) for Birdlike Machines, a mesmerizing trio from Wichita This unconventional group spotlights dancer (Grace Katzmar) as the central focus, accented by colorful abstract video projections. Ian Walker Stewart (down-tempo/ electronic music producer “CLEME”) and UJ Pesonen (bass guitar) navigate a multitude of improvised themes from ambient and quiet to upbeat grooves. Audience members, along with the performers, are ushered away from quotidian space and time. Birdlike Machines will do two separate 30- minute performances, with a break and discussion in between.

At 8 p.m., Anna p.s. plays at The Voo at 249 N. Santa Fe Ave.

At 9 p.m., DJ David Medina starts his set at Chuck’s Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Ave.

A special wine walk event is also on the agenda. Salina Downtown businesses will become tasting rooms, where participants can sample tastes of Kansas made wines. There will be multiple wine stops, brewery stops, a coffee stop, snack stops, and water stops for participating guests. The wine walk is in conjunction with the Friday Night Live, so wine walk participants will have a bracelet and a souvenir wine “teaser” to use for samples. The wineries will have bottled wine available for sale.