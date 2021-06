Police are investigating a damage to property case.

Police say sometime between 10pm and 11:15pm on Saturday a window was shattered at Bike Tek at 670 S. Ohio.

The northeast window on the business was shattered by unknown means. The glass fell into the business and onto several of the bikes. The window was approximately 9’ X 6.5’ and valued at $,1000.

Video surveillance in the area is being review