Wind Blows Truck Off Road; Occupants Injured

Jeremy BohnFebruary 5, 2020

Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the southeastern portion of the county on Tuesday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a single box rental truck was traveling southbound on Simpson Rd. just north of the intersection with Magnolia Rd. at 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver says a gust of wind caused him to lose control of the truck. It went off the west side of the road, in to a wheat field, before rolling on to its side. The result caused the enclosed portion of on  the truck, which was hauling electronics and furniture, to break open causing the items to spill out over the field.

Both the driver, 44-year-old Lenexa, Kan. man, Delmas Williams and his passenger, 20-year-old Mason Lockany, Kansas City, MO; both suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Both were transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS. The truck was towed away from the scene.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Wind Blows Truck Off Road; Occupant...

Wind Blows Truck Off Road...
