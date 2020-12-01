Wind Aides Fire That Damages 2 Properties

Damage is done to two neighboring properties after a trash fire spreads on Monday afternoon, just east of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Saline County Sheriff’s deputies, with Rural Fire Districts No. 5 and 7, responded to a grass fire in the 200 block of S. Simpson Rd. at 1:32 p.m. Monday.

Soldan says that Rex Ryser, 71, was burning trash when the fire got away from him due to the wind. The fire then spread across a grass field and to two neighboring properties.

At 238 S. Morris Dr., the fire damaged a utility shed. It appears that most of the shed can be salvaged, however, there was $8,000 of damage caused beneath the shed.

The fire also spread to a property at 3832 E. Country Club Rd. where a 5-foot-by-12-foot utility trailer was damaged. Total damage on the trailer is estimated at $1,500.

The blaze was extinguished by the fire crews by 1:57 p.m.

Ryser had a permit to burn, however, he was cited in violation of the permit due to the wind.