The college basketball season is underway.

Kansas State cruised to an 89-65 win over New Orleans in its season opener in Manhattan. David N’Guessan had 21 points and 15 boards as the Wildcats moved to 1-and-0. In other action,

Top-ranked Kansas will host Number-10 North Carolina on Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks are 1-and-0.