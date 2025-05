A Wichita man is accused of assaulting a crew member on a flight.

Twenty-four-year-old Julius Priester was a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Connecticut to Chicago on Tuesday night when he allegedly took off his shirt, ran to the back of the plane and yelled “help me.”

He then allegedly grabbed a flight attendant, forced them to the floor, and the flight was diverted back to Connecticut.

Priester faces a charge of interference with flight crew members and attendants.