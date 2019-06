A Wichita aviation company is adding hundreds of new positions.

Textron Aviation says it has more than 500 open positions in Wichita ranging from accountants to machinists.

Textron officials say the company hired one-thousand new employees in 2018 and they will hire about the same amount this year.

The company will hold interviews at Wichita’s Ambassador Hotel today from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.