What’s Learned Moving Forward?

How will businesses and health care facilities adapt and change as the general population returns to a more normal flow of society after COVID-19?

Saline County Health Director Jason Tiller tells KSAL News that using what nursing homes have learned from safeguarding residents during the COVID-19 pandemic could play a role.

Tiller noted some of the changes in other sectors of society – like education and restaurants have implemented in response to the virus, “It will be interesting too see what sticks around after this as well,” he said.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is set to reveal plans Thursday evening to reopen the state following a stay at home order. The revised plan could still include limits for mass gatherings.