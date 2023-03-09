Western to Begin Production in NC Kansas

A veteran actor who has been seen in westerns including “Gunsmoke” and “Yellowstone”, and an actrress known for her role in “The Waltons” will star in a film which will be shot in North Central Kansas this summer.

According to project owners, Sod and Stubble, LLC., Buck Taylor and Mary McDonough head the list of cast members to star in “Sod and Stubble”, a film based on the book by the same name.

“Sod and Stubble” is the story of a German immigrant Henry Ise and his devoted wife, Rosie Haag Ise who with tenacity and devotion fight to craft a home for their family on the plains of Kansas.

Professor John Ise published his pioneering family’s story in 1936 using his mother as a source. The book has become a classic often used as a text in Kansas studies or classes on the American West. Subsequent editions published by the University of Kansas Press have included additional materials by historian Von Rothenberger, an advisor and Executive Producer on the film.

Director Ken Spurgeon (The Road to Valhalla, Home on the Range) confirmed actors who will be in the project:

Buck Taylor as John Haag

Mary McDonough as Mary Bartsch

Darby Hinton as Chris Bartsch

Rudy Ramos as Neharka

Wyatt McCrea as John Kiplinger

R.W. Hampton as Doc Poole

Delno Ebie as Doctor Dailey

Mark Mannette as John Ise

The screenplay was written by Ken Spurgeon and he will direct the film, with Fall River Productions of Wichita producing the project. This is an investment-based opportunity and related information can be found on the website.

The made for television film is scheduled to begin production in June with filming on the Miller Farm at Downs, where sets are being constructed, including a replica of the Ise homestead.

Photo via Sod and Stubble