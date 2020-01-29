Welsch’s 3-Pointer Saves Bethany; Men Blown Out By Friends

Bethany’s Lauren Welsch saved the day for Bethany as she nailed a go ahead 3-pointer to propel Bethany to a 55-53 win over a pesky Friends team.

While Bethany led for three=plus quarters, it was never easy for the Swedes on Wednesday night at Hahn Gym. The Swedes were never able to get a double-digit lead in the first half as they led 13-9 after one and 30-24 at halftime.

Friends, who had lost five-straight coming in to Wednesday night–however, four of the losses came by five points or less–continued to make BC work for it in the third quarter. Bethany led 45-40 going in to the final stanza.

It looked like the Swedes were about to pull away midway through the final quarter as they final stretched the lead to 10, 51-41. However, a furious Friends rally, led by the Falcons heating up from three and Bethany turnovers, not only got the Falcons back in to the game, but got them the lead with under one minute to go, 53-52.

After a BC stop, the Swedes had the ball with just 17-seconds remaining in the game, still down one. Bethany coach, Keith Ferguson, called timeout to advance the ball in to the front court. A BC possession that looked like it was going nowhere ended with Halei Wortham found Welsch all alone in the corner for an open look at a 3-pointer.

Welsch confidently drained the shot with 2.9 seconds to go. Bethany hung on for the win.

Friends (10-14, 7-11 KCAC) fought and battled all night but dropped its sixth in-a-row. Naria Hall led the way with 17 points, HaLee Roland added in 14 points and Patreice Dodson finished with 13.

Bethany (16-7, 13-5 KCAC) saw no Swedes land in double-figures. Kelsi Mueller scored nine points to lead the way, while Welsch had seven, no bigger than her last make.

Bethany next travels to Saint Mary this Saturday.

Friends Men 87, BETHANY 67

Bethany’s men fell apart in the second half and dropped its third-straight game on Wednesday night in Lindsborg.

The Swedes men led by as many as 10 in the first half, but Friends surged to a 36-34 halftime advantage.

Bethany would rally from down eight in the second half, and used an 11-0 run to regain the lead. The Swedes led 53-47 midway through the half.

However, Friends went on a 30-10 extended run over the final eight minutes to pull away with the win as Bethany’s offensive once again struggled on the game.

Friends (14-9, 12-6 KCAC) had four players in double-figures including James Conley with 21 points, Zion Fralin scored 16 points and both Jun Murdock and Jarrett Murphey had 10 points, each.

Bethany (8-14, 5-13 KCAC) was just 7-26 from 3-point land. Ray Miller and Baptiste Chazelas both led the team with 13 points, Justin Jones was held to just 11, while Isiah Saenz tallied in 10 points in the loss.

Up next, Bethany travels to Leavenworth to take on the Spires of Saint Mary this Saturday. Tip times are set for 1/3 p.m. on 95.5 The Rock.