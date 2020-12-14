Salina, KS

Welding Equipment Stolen

KSAL StaffDecember 14, 2020

Some welding equipment and tools were stolen from a storage shed over the weekend.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon, someone forced a lock open on a building in the 300 block of S. Cunningham Road and took numerous items from inside.

Deputies say a Harbor Freight welder and helmet, a black air compressor as well as a set of SAE metric wrenches. The equipment is owned by Matt Picking of Abilene who works as a hired hand on the property owned by Robert Pace.

Total loss and damage is listed at $275.

