Welder With Trailer Stolen

Law enforcement is searching for two male subjects who stole a welder and its trailer from a Salina business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft happened at 2 a.m. Thursday from Rodriguez Enterprises, 1707 W. Crawford.

When the owner showed up for business on Thursday, he realized that a welder and its trailer were missing from the lot.

When the owner checked the surveillance camera, he saw a Dodge pickup back up over the curb of the property, then two male subjects exit the truck and hook the trailer up to the truck.

The truck then leaves the area westbound on Cypress Rd. with the welder and trailer.

the welder is an unknown brand that is red and black in color and was attached to a black box hitch trailer. Also aboard the trailer are miscellaneous tools and a welding mask.

Total loss is estimated at $2,000.

Authorities are asking help in identifying the two subjects in the picture above.