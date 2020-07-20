Welder Stolen From ElDorado National

Authorities are investigating a burglary at a southwest Salina business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that between 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, someone entered the welding shop area of ElDorado National, 1655 Wall St., and stole a welder.

The welder is a blue Miller Motic 211 with the number, 296, printed in white on sticker on the top edge of the welder.

It appears that someone had climbed the fence on the property to gain access to the building.

The welder is valued at $1,700. There are no suspects.