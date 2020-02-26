WeKan Conference is March 18

A day designed to deliver hope and networking opportunities for stakeholders in small Kansas communities is being planned for mid-March in Newton.

Marci Penner, Director of the Kansas Sampler Foundation tells KSAL News that the conference will be a chance to learn and be inspired by what leaders across Kansas are doing to succeed.

“It’s where people in the trenches can share their efforts that have been successful and share why we should continue to keep our small towns going,” Penner said.

The Kansas Sampler Foundation announced that registration is now open for the We Kan! Conference to be held March 18 in Newton. The theme of the conference is “Rural is an opportunity: Inventional Outcomes.”

Designed for rural community leaders, doers, volunteers, entrepreneurs as well as rural advocates, the conference topics will include everything from fundraising and funding tips to information about child care, rural health care, Main Street, trail development, workforce support, tourism, housing, small business information, community development, and much more.

Foundation director Marci Penner says, “This event is known for being positive, providing hope and functional ideas, and for supporting those who engage in the daily hard work of keeping a rural community alive and thriving. It will be an exhilarating day of passionate rural folks sharing with each other and help rural move forward.”

Registration is $75. The conference is supported by Project WeKan, a crowdfunding site, the Kansas Department of Commerce and many other sponsors. The Inman-based Kansas Sampler Foundation organizes and facilitates this bi-annual event.

People who come in the day before will be treated to a tour of the inter-generational child care program in Hesston and will learn about Prairy Market in Newton,