Weekend Winter Storm Possible

KSAL StaffFebruary 27, 2019

Forecasters are keeping watch on a developing weekend storm system that could dump heavy snow on Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service,  another Arctic Front will surge southeast across Kansas Friday night.

After frontal passage, snow will rapidly develop across Kansas Saturday evening. Continuing until around midday Sunday, the snow may be heavy, with accumulations from 3 to 6 inches now appearing possible.

Forecasts for Saturday night and Sunday should be monitored closely as a Winter Storm Watch and/or Winter Storm Warning may be required.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

