Week 8 Prep Scores-Schedules

By Christian D Orr October 14, 2024

Week 7 Prep Schedules & Results for October 14 – October 19

Monday, October 14

SOCCER

Andover Central at Newton

VOLLEYBALL

Smoky Valley at SE of Saline

Hesston at SE of Saline

 

Tuesday, October 15

SOCCER

Campus at Maize South

Derby at Valley Center

Maize at Hutchinson

Salina South at Newton

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Goddard at Ark City

Rose Hill at Andover

Wichita Defenders at Berean Academy

 

VOLLEYBALL

Campus at Derby

Maize at Derby

Campus vs. Maize

Derby vs. Maize

Maize South at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Hutchinson

Maize South vs. Valley Center

Salina South at Salina Central

Salina Central vs. Junction City

Salina South vs. Junction City

Andover at Andover Central

Goddard at Andover Central

Andover vs. Goddard

Ark City at Newton

Eisenhower at Newton

Ark City vs. Eisenhower

Bennington at Sterling

Bennington at Sterling

Berean Academy at Flint hills

Berean Academy vs. Goessel

Ell-Saline at Inman

Ell-Saline at Inman

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Marion at Central Christian Academy

Marion at Central Christian Academy

Sedgwick at Remington

Sedgwick at Remington

Beloit at Lyons

Beloit at Lyons

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Republic County at Minneapolis

Republic County at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at Centre

Sacred Heart at Centre

Chapman at Abilene

Chapman at Abilene

Concordia at Clay Center

Concordia at Clay Center

Rock Creek at Marysville

Rock Creek at Marysville

 

Thursday, October 17

SOCCER

Buhler at Salina South

Campus at Circle

Derby at Maize

Maize South at Newton

Valley Center at Andover

Salina Central at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Wichita East

Winfield at Ark City

Berean Academy at Wichita West

 

VOLLEYBALL

Andover at Campus

Valley Center at Campus

Andover vs. Valley Center

Maize South at Salina South

Salina South vs. Manhattan

Maize South vs. Manhattan

Bennington at Solomon

Bennington at Solomon

Hutch Trinity at Hoisington

Ellsworth at Hoisington

Hutch Trinity vs. Ellsworth

Pratt-Skyline at Inman

Pratt-Skyline at Inman

Moundridge at Sterling

Moundridge at Sterling

Republic County at Beloit

Republic County at Beloit

Ellinwood at Clay Center

Ottawa at Wamego

Louisburg at Wamego

 

Friday, October 18

VOLLEYBALL

Berean Academy at Central Christian

Berean Academy at Central Christian

FOOTBALL

Maize South at Derby

Valley Center at Maize

Salina South at Campus

Newton at Hutchinson

Ark City at Goddard

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Salina Central at Andover

Goessel at Ell-Saline

Medicine Lodge at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Bennington

Marion at Remington

Sedgwick at Moundridge

South Sumner at Sterling

Beloit at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Russell

Valley Heights at Republic County

Sacred Heart at Herington

Halstead at SE of Saline

Abilene at El Dorado

Clay Center at Wamego

Rock Creek at Concordia

Marysville at Chapman

 

Saturday, October 19

VOLLEYBALL

Abilene Tournament

Abilene

Salina Central

Ellsworth

 

Goddard Tournament

Campus

Andover

Eisenhower

Goddard

 

Emporia Tournament

Maize