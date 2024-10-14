Week 8 Prep Scores-Schedules

Week 7 Prep Schedules & Results for October 14 – October 19
Monday, October 14
SOCCER
Andover Central at Newton
VOLLEYBALL
Smoky Valley at SE of Saline
Hesston at SE of Saline
Tuesday, October 15
SOCCER
Campus at Maize South
Derby at Valley Center
Maize at Hutchinson
Salina South at Newton
Eisenhower at Salina Central
Goddard at Ark City
Rose Hill at Andover
Wichita Defenders at Berean Academy
VOLLEYBALL
Campus at Derby
Maize at Derby
Campus vs. Maize
Derby vs. Maize
Maize South at Hutchinson
Valley Center at Hutchinson
Maize South vs. Valley Center
Salina South at Salina Central
Salina Central vs. Junction City
Salina South vs. Junction City
Andover at Andover Central
Goddard at Andover Central
Andover vs. Goddard
Ark City at Newton
Eisenhower at Newton
Ark City vs. Eisenhower
Bennington at Sterling
Bennington at Sterling
Berean Academy at Flint hills
Berean Academy vs. Goessel
Ell-Saline at Inman
Ell-Saline at Inman
Hutch Trinity at Moundridge
Hutch Trinity at Moundridge
Marion at Central Christian Academy
Marion at Central Christian Academy
Sedgwick at Remington
Sedgwick at Remington
Beloit at Lyons
Beloit at Lyons
Ellsworth at SE of Saline
Ellsworth at SE of Saline
Republic County at Minneapolis
Republic County at Minneapolis
Sacred Heart at Centre
Sacred Heart at Centre
Chapman at Abilene
Chapman at Abilene
Concordia at Clay Center
Concordia at Clay Center
Rock Creek at Marysville
Rock Creek at Marysville
Thursday, October 17
SOCCER
Buhler at Salina South
Campus at Circle
Derby at Maize
Maize South at Newton
Valley Center at Andover
Salina Central at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Wichita East
Winfield at Ark City
Berean Academy at Wichita West
VOLLEYBALL
Andover at Campus
Valley Center at Campus
Andover vs. Valley Center
Maize South at Salina South
Salina South vs. Manhattan
Maize South vs. Manhattan
Bennington at Solomon
Bennington at Solomon
Hutch Trinity at Hoisington
Ellsworth at Hoisington
Hutch Trinity vs. Ellsworth
Pratt-Skyline at Inman
Pratt-Skyline at Inman
Moundridge at Sterling
Moundridge at Sterling
Republic County at Beloit
Republic County at Beloit
Ellinwood at Clay Center
Ottawa at Wamego
Louisburg at Wamego
Friday, October 18
VOLLEYBALL
Berean Academy at Central Christian
Berean Academy at Central Christian
FOOTBALL
Maize South at Derby
Valley Center at Maize
Salina South at Campus
Newton at Hutchinson
Ark City at Goddard
Eisenhower at Andover Central
Salina Central at Andover
Goessel at Ell-Saline
Medicine Lodge at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Bennington
Marion at Remington
Sedgwick at Moundridge
South Sumner at Sterling
Beloit at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Russell
Valley Heights at Republic County
Sacred Heart at Herington
Halstead at SE of Saline
Abilene at El Dorado
Clay Center at Wamego
Rock Creek at Concordia
Marysville at Chapman
Saturday, October 19
VOLLEYBALL
Abilene Tournament
Abilene
Salina Central
Ellsworth
Goddard Tournament
Campus
Andover
Eisenhower
Goddard
Emporia Tournament
Maize