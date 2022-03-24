Website Building Workshop Set For Salina

A free half-day Website Building workshop is scheduled in Salina. The event, set for April 28th in Salina, will give small business owners the opportunity to learn the basics of building and owning a website.

The North Central Regional Planning Commission, based in Beloit, is hosting the event. It is available and free for residents, businesses and nonprofits located in the NCRPC 12-county service area — including the counties of Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Marshall, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic, Saline and Washington.

According to the agency, the workshop will be instructed by Courtney Swanson, Outreach Coordinator of the Great Plains Technology and Manufacturing Cluster, and Susan Penka, Business Advisor at the Kansas Small Business Development Center at Fort Hays State University.

Participants will be hands-on with developing their own site and understanding the process of creating an online presence. The workshop is applicable to individuals and business owners who want to create a new website or want to update an existing website.

The session will be April 28 in Salina, Kansas, at the Visit Salina Annex located at 120 W. Ash Street from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants should plan to bring their own laptop. Class size is limited. The session is free, but advance registration is required. To learn more, register for the training, or see the full calendar of courses available through June 2022, visit www.ncrpc.org/resources/trainings.

The training is made possible, in part, through the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant awarded to the NCRPC.

The NCRPC is committed to advancing rural Kansas through comprehensive planning and development services. Its primary service area includes 12 counties and 83 cities in North Central Kansas. For more information about the NCRPC, visit www.ncrpc.org.