Water Office to Temporarily Close

The City of Salina’s Water Department office will be temporarily closed beginning on Friday, June 7 at noon for a billing system switchover.

According to the City, the office will be closed Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11, and will re-open on Wednesday, June 12 at 8am with the new, upgraded billing system.

During this time, no water bill payments will be accepted, either by phone, online or in person.

“Water customers can expect changes that make their bill easier to read and provide more user friendly options,” said Susan Watt, Water Customer Accounting Supervisor for the City of Salina.

The new water billing system will offer several new features, designed to provide a better customer experience. A new bill style will include all current information plus more, in a new, clean cut format. The new system will also offer text alerts for interested customers, as well as a portal to track water usage.

Customers currently enrolled in autopay will need to re-register.

Water bill payments can be made in several ways:

In person in Room 102 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street;

By mail at P.O. Box 1307, Salina, KS 67402;

Via the drop box on the south side of the City-County Building;

By phone at 785-309-5740;

Online at salina-ks.gov/water-department

Customers may also start, move and stop water service using the appropriate form, available at salina-ks.gov/water-department.