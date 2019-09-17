Salina, KS

Washed Check Suspect Drives Off

KSAL StaffSeptember 17, 2019

Another washed check shows up at a bank’s drive-through window on Monday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL

News that surveillance cameras captured a white male trying to cash a stolen check at Bennington State Bank located at 200 South 9th. Police say the check had been altered with a sharpie or black marker, and was being examined by staff when the man took off.

Police believe they know the identity of the man who is described as being in his mid-twenties with long dark hair who then drove away in a Chevy Tahoe.

The check was taken from a mailbox at a home in southern Saline County.

Captain Forrester commented that it’s another example of a recent spate of checks being stolen from mailboxes, then altered for cash at local banks.

