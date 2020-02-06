Warrant, Drug Related Arrest

A Salina man wanted on a Saline County warrant is now facing drug charges after a short lived foot chase with police.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers learned of the location of 20-year-old David Eklund and approached him at the Ambassador Hotel located at 1616 W. Crawford around 12:40pm Wednesday.

Police say Eklund did not wait for officers, but instead ran along a fenceline near a mobile home park. A short time later he struggled with arresting officers and was taken into custody.

Police found a syringe he allegedly dropped on the ground as well as some personal use meth and marijuana in his backpack.

Eklund is now facing charges for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.