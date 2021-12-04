Warm Weekend, Then Turning Colder

A mild weekend can be expected with the next cold front arriving Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the first cold Canadian airmass of the season will surge southward into Kansas Sunday afternoon. In the wake of th potent cold frontal passage, below normal temperatures will follow on Monday.

Winds will pick up and become strong during the afternoon and evening Sunday as colder air arrives. Monday will be much colder with below normal temperatures and a slight chance for some rain in Southeast Kansas Tuesday afternoon.