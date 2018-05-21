Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 64 °

Wanted Man Runs Across I-135

KSAL StaffMay 21, 2018
Salina Police

A homeless man wanted on warrants from Mitchell County is apprehended after running across I-135 Saturday.

Salina Police arrested 27-year-old Anthony Sibley on Saturday around noon time after he ran from an off-duty officer.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the officer observed Sibley walking in the parking lot in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2450 S. 9th when he suddenly became spooked and ran behind Dick’s.

He then climbed a fence and ran across the four lanes of I-135 and was caught by officers just west of the Interstate.

Authorities say Sibley was wanted on felony warrants in Mitchell County for criminal threat, theft and burglary.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Fires AD Zenger

University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod has fired athletic director Sheahon Zenger. Chan...

May 21, 2018 Comments

Search Continues for Missing Boy

Kansas News

May 21, 2018

Salina Police

Wanted Man Runs Across I-135

Kansas News

May 21, 2018

Saline County Sheriff truck

16-Ft Trailer Stolen

Kansas News

May 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Search Continues for Miss...
May 21, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Wanted Man Runs Across I-...
May 21, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
16-Ft Trailer Stolen
May 21, 2018Comments
Click It or Ticket Salina
May 21, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH