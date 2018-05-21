Wanted Man Runs Across I-135

A homeless man wanted on warrants from Mitchell County is apprehended after running across I-135 Saturday.

Salina Police arrested 27-year-old Anthony Sibley on Saturday around noon time after he ran from an off-duty officer.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the officer observed Sibley walking in the parking lot in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2450 S. 9th when he suddenly became spooked and ran behind Dick’s.

He then climbed a fence and ran across the four lanes of I-135 and was caught by officers just west of the Interstate.

Authorities say Sibley was wanted on felony warrants in Mitchell County for criminal threat, theft and burglary.