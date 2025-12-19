Wamego’s McDiffett Scores 36 in Win Over Cowboys; Cowgirls Fall

pictured is Landyn Rogers, it’s a file photo from 12/16 at Clay Center, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Wamego 67, Abilene Cowgirls 36

WAMEGO: The Wamego Lady Red Raiders used a 16-0 run in the opening quarter to take control of the game early in their victory over Abilene. Wamego steadily pulled away and there was a running clock in the final minutes of the game. The final score was the largest lead of the game for the Lady Red Raiders. It was 11th straight victory in the series for Wamego. The Lady Red Raiders, who are ranked #3 in Class 4A, improved to 7-0, 2-0 with the victory.

Abilene was led in scoring by Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, who finished with a team-high 14 points. The Cowgirls have now lost two straight and are 3-3, 0-2 this season. Wamego, was led in scoring by Senior, Lexi Hecht, who totaled 23 points.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 9 18 31 36 (3-3, 0-2)

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 19 32 50 67 (7-0, 2-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 14, Timber Taylor 7, Kit Barbieri 6, Makenna Stover 4, Klovis Stover 4

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼: Lexi Hecht 23, Mia Meyer 18, Kendall Mayer 12, Grier Panzer 5, Madelyn Douglass 3, Gentry McIntosh 2, Shayne Pittenger Reed 2, Dallas Frazier Brown 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophomore, Tessa Herrman 14 points

Wamego 67, Abilene Cowboys 54

WAMEGO: The Wamego Red Raiders got a huge from Junior, Reed McDiffett, in their victory over Abilene Friday night. He scored a career-high 36 points in the win. He had 23 points with still 5:22 remaining in the first half. During his hot start he scored 13 straight points for his team during one stretch that bridged the 1st and 2nd quarters.

Friday night, Wamego only led after the opening bucket. The Red Raiders led the rest of the way and led by as many as 14 in the final quarter. The Red Raiders improved to 2-5, 2-0 and they have now won two straight games.

Abilene was led in scoring by Sophomore, Kolt Becker, who finished with a team-high 20 points. The Cowboys have now lost three straight games and are 2-4, 0-2 on the season. Abilene will not play until January 6, at Halstead.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 15 31 45 54 (2-4, 0-2)

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 17 39 51 67 (2-5, 2-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 20, Levi Evans 9, Wyatt Bathurst 9, Taygen Funston 6, Landyn Rogers 5, Nolin Hartman 4, Bennett Altwegg 1

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼: Reed McDiffett 36, Joel Schiel 12, Evan Eckstein 6, Regan Kueker 6, Tate Winter 3, Braxton Williams 2, Bryson Tupps 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophomore, Kolt Becker 20 points

Junior, Wyatt Bathurst 9 points