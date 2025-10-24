Wamego Uses Big 2nd Half in 27-9 Victory over Abilene

Pictured is Levi Evans, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE: The Wamego Red Raiders pulled away in the second half for their 7th straight victory over the Cowboys. Wamego led 6-3 at halftime but scored the first 21 points of the second half. Wamego QB, Logan Fulton threw for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns and also ran for a score. The 6’3” 208 Junior entered the game with 1,291 yards passing and 15 touchdowns and 346 yards rushing and 6 scores.

Friday night, Wamego used an impressive drive to score on the opening possession of the game. The Red Raiders put together a 16 play, 75 yard drive that took 9:09 off the clock. Wamego converted on a 3rd and 16 and a 4th and 1 to keep the drive going. Cash Threet capped the drive with a 7 yard run with 2:46 to play in the 1st quarter, to give the Red Raiders a 6-0 lead.

Abilene scored their only points of the 1st half on a Brandon Sims 29 yard field goal. It was his 3rd made field goal of the season. His kick narrowed the deficit to 6-3 with 4:14 to play in the half. Sims attempted a 55 yard field goal at the end of the 1st half but it was blocked.

In the second half Wamego got 2 touchdown receptions by Dominic Falco from Logan Fulton of 18 and 26 yards. Fulton also ran for an 8 yard score. The Cowboys scored the final points of the game on a 68 yard pass play from Taygen Funston to Levi Evans with 5:48 to play in the game.

Abilene unofficially finished with 212 yards, with 164 through the air. The Cowboys turned over the football 3 times in the loss. Senior WR, Levi Evans was the City Plumbing & HVAC Player of the Game. He finished with 5 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. Wamego. Abilene fell to 5-3, 3-3 with the loss and await their playoff opponent. The Cowboys are optimistic that they will host in the opening round of the postseason.

Wamego finished with 263 yards of total offense and had 1 turnover. They improved to 6-2, 5-1 with the victory and will host an opponent to TBD in the 1st round of the playoffs.

SCORING SUMMARY

WHS – 2:47, 1Q Cash Threet 7 yard run (conversion failed) 6-0

AHS – 4:14, 2Q Brandon Sims 29 yard field goal 6-3

WHS – 8:08, 3Q Dominic Falco 18 yard reception from Logan Fulton (Falco XP) 13-3

WHS – 11:23, 4Q Logan Fulton 7 yard run (Falco XP) 20-3

WHS – 6:26, 4Q Dominic Falco 26 yard reception from Logan Fulton (Falco XP) 27-3

AHS – 5:48, 4Q Levi Evans 68 yard reception from Taygen Funston (conversion failed) 27-9