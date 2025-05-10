Wamego Softball Sweeps Abilene

pictured is Wamego Pitcher, Peyton Hardenburger, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls wrapped up the regular season with Friday night as they hosted 2-time defending 4A State Champion Wamego. Abilene entered the day as the #16 seed in the 4A West Standings but will have to wait to see their playoff fate. Only the top 16 teams make the postseason in the east and west.

GAME 1: Wamego 11, Abilene 0

ABILENE: Wamego Senior, Peyton Hardenburger did not disappoint Friday evening for the Lady Red Raiders. She pitched a perfect game for Wamego. It was her State record 17th no-hitter of her career. Hardenburger entered the season as the back-to-back Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year and she has committed to Tennessee University.

Wamego scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning, 3 in the 4th inning, 3 in the 5th inning and 2 in the 6th. Sophomore, Morgan Evans reached base safely in all 3 at-bats and drove in 4 runs with a run scored. Senior, Kyra Olberding reached base safely 3 times and scored 3 times.

GAME 2: Wamego 7, Abilene 0

ABILENE: Wamego Sophomore, Landri Adams showed she’s a talented pitcher in her own right as she scattered 4 hits over 7 innings and struck out 11 for the victory in game 2. Wamego improved to 16-3, 9-1 while the Cowgirls fell to 5-19, 2-10.

The Lady Red Raiders scored 1 run in the 4th, 2 in the 5th, 1 in the 6th before putting the game away with 3 runs in the final inning. The Cowgirls were led by Freshman, Joelle Nichols. She finished with 2 hits and came very close to breaking up Hardenburger’s perfect game in game 1.

Wamego will travel to Chapman on Tuesday with the NCKL title on the line. The Lady Irish are 20-2, 9-1 on the season.