Walmart Heart: Farrah’s Big Day

Gatherings at a couple of locations Friday celebrated a Salinan who is overcoming her disabilities to live her best life.

Farrah Myers, who has Down Syndrome, was the guest of honor at a “Walmart Heart”event.

The day for Farrah began at Salina Regional Health Center, where a group gathered to honor her.

Farrah’s mother Julie Smith told KSAL News Farrah was the first person to enroll in the hospital’s “Project Search” program. The program teaches young people with disabilities skills to go out into the workforce

Following the event at Salina Regional Health Center, the group chauffeured Farrah in a convoy to the Salina Walmart store. They were escorted by Salina Police, Saline County Sheriff, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Saline Fire Department vehicles.

Walmart store employees organized a special surprise for Farrah.

Decorations included blue and yellow balloons, the designated colors for Down Syndrome. The balloons, each with a tag telling Farrah’s story on it, were launched.

Following the balloon launch well-wishers gathered inside the store to enjoy some cake and ice cream with Farrah. She was presented with some gifts and memorabilia. Gifts from Walmart included an iPad and a surprise shopping spree.

The “Walmart Heart” program began as a grassroots effort of a group of truck drivers. The goal is to lift the spirits of children or adults with chronic medical conditions or special needs.