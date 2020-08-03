Volunteers Sought For Mask Effort

A Salina man who has made it his mission to make masks for the most vulnerable needs a little help in his mission.

Brian Metzger has changing the focus of his extermination business from protecting against things like bed bugs to instead protecting against COVID-19. He has been leading an effort to make masks for those who are most vulnerable.

The masks produced locally have a cotton outer layer. The next layer in consists of a fabric that is so tightly woven as to make it water resistant. Then there is a pocket to hold replaceable filter material, and finally, a comfortable stretch knit fabric next to the face. The tightly woven water resistant material and soft stretch knit material comes from new, premium bed bug resistant mattress encasements that are being cut up. These covers were designed to block not only bed bugs, but dust mites, pollen, mold spores, and countless other allergens.

The primary focus of the maks has been nursing homes, home healthcare, group homes and other types of assisted living, and social service agencies that make home visits. Many of these facilities do not have the resources that, say, a large hospital might have.

Metzger at first funded the effort by himself. In June, he received a grant from the Salina Area Untied Way COVID-19 Relief Fund to help in the effort.

Metzger says what he needs now is individuals who are skilled with a sewing machine and are willing to volunteer their time and talents to making masks. He is also in need of an individual who can assist with some materials prep and final assembly (no sewing required).

No masks are sold, only given free of cost or obligation.



If you or someone you know is willing to help in the effort, and also if you know of a facility or agency in need of masks, please let Brian Metzger know. He can be reached at:

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: (785) 829-0644