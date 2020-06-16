Volunteers Provide Bus Makeover

When ElDorado followed the Big Brothers Big Sisters Salina bus in the Salina Parade of Lights last winter, the employees saw that the AeroTech from years past needed some repairs and wanted to do something to help.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters, with ElDorado’s donation of materials, over 40 employees donated more than 200 hours of their personal time to make repairs to safety equipment such as new interior and exterior lighting, seats and seating restraints, functional improvements including a new wheelchair lift and larger heater, and beauty aspects like new paint on the hood and bumpers, aluminum wheel covers and a body buff along with several other improvements.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina’s CEO Amanda Otto said “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is grateful to the entire team at ElDorado for performing much needed repairs to the agency’s 15 year old passenger bus. This bus has been vital in providing transportation, to the Littles in our program, to multiple activities such as, quarterly agency activities, Bigs in Blue match outings, tutoring program funded by the Greater Salina Community Foundation and school based program activities occurring after school hours. Some of our families do not have access to transportation. Without the bus, they would not be able to attend match events and outings, agency activities or additional programs such as the tutoring program. The extensive work and repairs donated by ElDorado are crucial in being able to continue providing safe and reliable transportation for our families.”

Ashley McArthur of Long McArthur Ford in Salina said “ Long McArthur is so excited to partner with ElDorado to give back to Big Brother Big Sister of Salina. We’ve been a big supporter of mentoring youth in Salina and are honored to provide maintenance for the bus that will be making a positive impact in our community.”

The bus has also been a mainstay and advertising tool for recruitment and fundraising events/activities such as Bowl For Kid’s Sake, Back to School Fair, the Glow/Snow Fun Run Series and Parade of Lights. You can see the BBBS bus again soon at their annual Hook & Slice Golf Tournament June 26th and the Salina Municipal Golf Course.