Volunteers Needed For Fall Fix-Up

Volunteers are needed Saturday morning to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are needed to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort.

Organizers tell KSAL News they didn’t have a similar Spring Spruce-Up because of Covid-19, but feel they can offer a safe environment for volunteers to help clean-up Salina.

The projects include:

Ashby House – Painting at shelter, cleaning up flowerbeds and removing debris and trash from properties. Meet at 204 S. 8th Street.

North Town – Cleaning the landscaping at 5-Corners and putting medallions on storm drains and distributing flyers about water quality. Meet at 5-Corners, Ninth Street & Broadway.

Old Smoky Hill River Channel – Picking up trash on the Smoky Hill River next to YMCA, Lum Felton Park and the riverbed behind the Salina Community Theatre. Meet at YMCA parking lot.

The Temple – Painting the lower level gathering space. Enter through the red door on north side of building, 336 S. Santa Fe

You must wear a mask, bring your own water, snacks and gloves. Social Distancing will be mandatory. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

The Fall Fix-Up event is coordinated by the Friends of the River Foundation. The Fall Fix-Up community work day is scheduled from 7:30 a.m till noon on Saturday, _ _ _

