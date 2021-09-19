Salina, KS

Volunteers Needed For Fall Fix-Up

Todd PittengerSeptember 19, 2021
Volunteers willing to put in a half-days work are right now being recruited to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are needed to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 9th.
Fall Fix-Up is a community-wide clean-up day from 8AM till Noon.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to meet at the worksite. Tools will be provided.  You must wear a mask, bring your own gloves, and social distancing will be mandatory. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.
Projects:
  • Ashby House – Painting at shelter, cleaning up flowerbeds and removing debris and trash from properties. Meet at 204 S. 8th Street.
  • CHDO (Community Housing Development Organization) – New siding on a house, painting inside & yard
    work. Meet at the corner of Hamilton and N. Ninth.
  • City of Salina – Putting medallions on storm drains about trash in the water ways. Meet at The Temple’s parking lot, 336 S. Santa Fe.
  • North Town – Cleaning the landscaping at 5-Corners. Meet at 5-Corners, Ninth Street & Broadway. Scraping, painting & yardwork for homes on N. Ninth. Meet at the corner of Hamilton and N. Ninth.
  • Old Smoky Hill River Channel – Picking up trash near the Smoky Hill River next to YMCA. Meet at YMCA parking lot.
  • Salina Food Bank – Adding mulch to the garden, yard work & planting landscaping plants. Meet at 255 S. Chicago.
  • Salina Rescue Mission – Painting, yard maintenance, furniture moving. Meet at 1716 Summers Rd.
  • The Temple – Painting rooms and cleaning the theater. Enter through the red door on north side of building, 336 S. Santa Fe.
  • City of Salina – Free Landfill Day, 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill
  • City of Salina- Free mulch at the south end of the Municipal Golf Course parking lot from 8am to 10am. City will provide a loader to help load vehicles.
Questions: Email [email protected] or call 785-493-8491.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021.

