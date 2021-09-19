Volunteers Needed For Fall Fix-Up

Volunteers willing to put in a half-days work are right now being recruited to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are needed to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 9th.

Fall Fix-Up is a community-wide clean-up day from 8AM till Noon.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to meet at the worksite. Tools will be provided. You must wear a mask, bring your own gloves, and social distancing will be mandatory. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.