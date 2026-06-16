Volunteers Help Clean Cemetery

Volunteers from a Salina church and a faith-based, nonprofit humanitarian organization gathered in a Salina cemetery Tuesday morning to clean up storm damage.

Ark Church and Convoy of Hope spearheaded the effort.

Gypsum Hill Cemetery sustained major damage when 113 mph wind roared across Salina last week.

The church was already working with Convoy of Hope when pastor John Huseman put out the call for volunteers to help in the cemetery cleanup effort.

Other areas of town, including Thomas Park, are also still hard hit. The park is currently closed.

City crews are currently focusing a city-wide tree and limb sweep.

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Photos by Joey Pennington. Click to enlarge.