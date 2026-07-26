Salina Symphony Planning Auditions

The Salina Symphony invites interested area musicians to audition to be a part of the 2026-2027 season.
Auditions for the following Salina Symphony positions will be held Wed., Sept. 2, and Thurs., Sept. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Symphony Rehearsal Hall, 132 S. 5th St.:
- Principal Flute
- Principal Oboe
- Principal Bassoon
- Interim Principal Trombone
- Trombone II
- Principal Violin II
- Principal Cello
- Section Strings
Audition requirements are posted at www.salinasymphony.org. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at 785-823-8309.
The Salina Symphony is dedicated to its mission of enriching lives through artistic music performance and education.