Salina Symphony Planning Auditions

By Todd Pittenger July 26, 2026

The Salina Symphony invites interested area musicians to audition to be a part of the 2026-2027 season.

Auditions for the following Salina Symphony positions will be held Wed., Sept. 2, and Thurs., Sept. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Symphony Rehearsal Hall, 132 S. 5th St.:

  • Principal Flute
  • Principal Oboe
  • Principal Bassoon
  • Interim Principal Trombone
  • Trombone II
  • Principal Violin II
  • Principal Cello
  • Section Strings

Audition requirements are posted at www.salinasymphony.org. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at 785-823-8309.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to its mission of enriching lives through artistic music performance and education.