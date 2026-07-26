Salina Symphony Planning Auditions

The Salina Symphony invites interested area musicians to audition to be a part of the 2026-2027 season.

Auditions for the following Salina Symphony positions will be held Wed., Sept. 2, and Thurs., Sept. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Symphony Rehearsal Hall, 132 S. 5th St.:

Principal Flute

Principal Oboe

Principal Bassoon

Interim Principal Trombone

Trombone II

Principal Violin II

Principal Cello

Section Strings

Audition requirements are posted at www.salinasymphony.org. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at 785-823-8309.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to its mission of enriching lives through artistic music performance and education.