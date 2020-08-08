Volunteers Clean Up Kenwood Cove

Though it’s closed for the season, there was plenty of activity at Salina’s Kenwood Cove Water Park Saturday morning. A large group of volunteers showed up at the shuttered facility to clean it up.

The water park was in need of a spruce-up because the City of Salina has temporarily reduced the schedule of its workforce due to budget shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Summer staffing for the Parks and Recreation Department was cut by 80 percent, which has resulted in noticeable changes within City parks, facilities and programs.

Among other things, the water park, inside and out, has become overgrown with grass and weeds.

A group of 25 volunteers from the Tony’s Pizza Event Center, including staff and building partners, worked most of the morning doing things like mowing, trimming, raking, and other landscape chores.

Along with the events center, volunteers also came from:

Land Pride

Great Plains Manufacturing

Salina Police Department

First Bank Kansas

First Bank Kansas also provided water and snacks for the entire crew.

The City of Salina said back in July that numerous citizens have inquired about volunteer opportunities. The scope of opportunities includes picking up trash, weeding, maintaining flower beds and pots, and emptying and removing trash cans. Additionally, mowing and trimming of parks will be considered and reviewed for volunteers who use their own equipment.

Individuals who are interested in volunteer opportunities should complete the volunteer form and waiver at www.salinaparks.com. Alternatively, paper forms are available in the Salina Parks and Recreation Department office, Room 100 in the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)