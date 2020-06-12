Volunteers Beautifying Salina Parks

Volunteers are helping to beautify Salina by planting flowers in Oakdale, Sunset and Jerry Ivey Parks this weekend.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own trowel and water and the Parks Department provide the plants and knowledge about what to plant where. This is the second weekend that the Salina Community has helped plant annuals for the City.

The Friends of the River Foundation and Master Gardeners have found the volunteers. With the furloughing of many of the City of Salina employees and not having a budget to hire part-time help, this project needed hands to make it happen.

Volunteers will meet at 7:30 Saturday morning in Oakdale Park at the Park Office and at Sunset Park War Memorial.