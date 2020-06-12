Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 65 °

Volunteers Beautifying Salina Parks

Todd PittengerJune 12, 2020

Volunteers are helping to beautify Salina by planting flowers in Oakdale, Sunset and Jerry Ivey Parks this weekend.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own trowel and water and the Parks Department provide the plants and knowledge about what to plant where.  This is the second weekend that the Salina Community has helped plant annuals for the City.

The Friends of the River Foundation and Master Gardeners have found the volunteers.  With the furloughing of many of the City of Salina employees and not having a budget to hire part-time help, this project needed hands to make it happen.

Volunteers will meet at 7:30 Saturday morning in Oakdale Park at the Park Office and at Sunset Park War Memorial.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Friday Feelgood: SalinaThreads.com ...

To give back to the community and encourage others to do the same, Messenger Total Promotions and Mr...

June 12, 2020 Comments

Volunteers Beautifying Salina Parks

Top News

June 12, 2020

Hernandez highlights KC’s Day...

Sports News

June 11, 2020

Plus-Minus Research

Kansas News

June 11, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Plus-Minus Research
June 11, 2020Comments
Tire Tracks and Mud Lead ...
June 11, 2020Comments
Hammer Time
June 11, 2020Comments
Lengthy Pursuit Ends in D...
June 11, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH