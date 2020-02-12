Salina, KS

Volunteers Ready to Polar Plunge

Todd PittengerFebruary 12, 2020

A group of hearty volunteers will take a little dip in some icy water this weekend in an effort to raise big money for Kansas Special Olympics. The Salina Polar Plunge is this Saturday at GreatLIFE Golf and Fitness in Salina.

The Salina Polar Plunge, along with the icy dip, also includes a Polar Strut 5k and 1 mile run.

Each person who takes the plunge, or runs, is motivated by donations from friends and family. Many who take the plunge dress up in creative, colorful costumes. Participants are competing for awards which include:

  • Best Costume – individual and group – All Characters Welcome
  • Top Fundraising – individual and group
  • Team with Most Participants

Participants for any of the events can register online, or at the event Saturday morning beginning at 9:00.

The costume contest, and plunge into an icy pool of water, will follow the Polar Strut.

The costume contest will begin at around 11:00, with the plunge to begin at around 11:30.

The public is invited to attend, to watch, or to participate, in any or all of the events.

Registration Information: http://www.plungeks.org/plunge/salina

Volunteers Ready to Polar Plunge

