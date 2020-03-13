Salina, KS

Visitation Cancelled at all KDOC facilities

Rebecca WitteMarch 13, 2020

The Secretary of Corrections announced today that visitation will be suspended at all Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) facilities, effective immediately, as a measure of precaution to reduce exposure of COVID-19 to our residents and staff.

We will reevaluate on an on-going basis and will communicate any changes as soon as possible.

Families are encouraged to utilize e-mail, phone and video visits to stay in touch with their loved ones.

For more information and resources related to COVID-19, including symptoms and tips for prevention, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website at http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/.

