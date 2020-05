Coming to a screen near you – it’s the USD 305 Kindergarten Roundup for youngsters and their families.

Superintendent Linn Exline tells KSAL News that parents should watch online for more information.

Exline encourages parents and guardians to call the district office with any additional questions and concerns at 785-309-4700.

Remote classes for USD 305 students wrapped today for the 2019-2020 academic year.