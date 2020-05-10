Salina, KS

Virtual Bob Dole Book Talk Planned

Todd PittengerMay 10, 2020

A scheduled Book TALK program for May 12th at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is moving into a virtual room for the discussion. The program is free and open to the public virtually — join online or by phone.

According to the  organization, the memoir titled “One Soldier’s Story: Bob Dole” will be the focus of discussion.

Before Dole became one of America’s most respected statesmen, he was an average citizen serving heroically for his country. Dole tells the moving story of his harrowing experience on and off the battlefield, and how it changed his life.

This informal discussion will be led by Humanities Kansas discussion leader Sandra Wiechert. Even if you have not read the book, feel free to join this program as if you were meeting your friends in a cozy cafe or living room with a glass of wine.

MEETING OPTIONS:

Sandra Wiechert is a native of Wichita with an M.A. in American History from Kansas State University. She lives in Lawrence, Kan., where she worked as a reference librarian and community relations coordinator for the Lawrence Public Library. She is the author of Historic Mount Oread: A Catalog of KU’s Landmarks and received Lawrence’s “Phoenix Award for the Literary Arts.”

The 2020 Ike Book Talk series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation, Union Pacific Foundation, Humanities Kansas, and the Abilene Public Library. For more details about this event, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.

