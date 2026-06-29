Violent Threat Lands Salina Man in Jail

A Salina man was taken into custody after allegedly making threats to strangle an elderly woman over the weekend.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 20-year-old Micah Carrico was arrested after officers were sent to the 100 block of N. College on Saturday evening around 6pm.

Police say an argument between the two began when a pet accidentally got outside the residence and Carrico threatened to strangle her.

He was taken into custody without incident and is facing a possible charge of criminal threat.