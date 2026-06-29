SUV Crashes on Rain Damaged Road

A 15-year-old driver was injured in a single vehicle crash on a rain damaged road in western Kansas late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 15-year-old Brigham Press from Quinter was driving a Ford Explorer on County Road Z. He lost control on the rain damaged road and entered a ditch. The SUV came back onto the road and rolled.

Press, who was buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Quinter to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 10:15 Sunday night in Gove County three miles west of Quinter on County Road Z.