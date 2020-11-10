Salina, KS

Violent Altercation Inside Salina Apartment

KSAL StaffNovember 10, 2020

A Salina man is arrested after he allegedly battered and kidnapped his girlfriend inside of an apartment.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Clarence Brown, 34, Salina, was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly battered, strangled and kidnapped his girlfriend.

SPD met with the victim at Salina Regional Health Center where she claims that Brown physically battered and strangled her at 9 a.m. Tuesday. She says that Brown also obstructed her from leaving the apartment at 2130 E. Crawford, and then locked the victim inside of a closet.

The victim was able to convince Brown to let her out, when she ran outside. A witness then had to break up the struggle.

The victim also has injuries consistent with her reported abuse.

Brown was arrested outside of the apartments and charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated kidnapping and domestic violence battery.

