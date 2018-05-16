Vince Gill Coming to Salina

A country music hall of famer is coming to Salina. Vince Gill is coming to perform at the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, Gill is one of the most popular and most recorded singers of the past quarter-century.

Gill’s current MCA Records album is Down To My Last Bad Habit, of which he wrote/co-wrote, co-produced and is a featured musician on all 12 songs.

Gill achieved his big breakthrough with “When I Call Your Name,” which won the Country Music Association’s Single of the Year award. Since then, he has won 17 more CMA honors, including Song of the Year four times – making him the most-awarded artist in that category in CMA history. Since 1990, Gill has received 21 GRAMMY Awards and has sold more than 26 million albums. The Academy of Country Music has handed Gill 8 awards, including their prestigious “The Home Depot Humanitarian Award” and the “Career Achievement Award.” Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry. In August 2012, Gill was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is a member of the six-time Grammy-winning band The Time Jumpers; Rounder Records released the band’s second studio album, Kid Sister, in 2016.

Gill’s high, pure tenor voice and unerring sense of harmony have caused dozens of artists—from Reba McEntire to Dolly Parton to Barbra Streisand—to embrace him as a duet partner. He is both a world-class guitar picker and a wide-ranging songwriter whose compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005. Gill has produced albums for LeAnn Rimes, Amy Grant as well as Ashley Monroe and has made guest appearances on over 500+ albums including Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson, George Jones and more.

After working more than 40 years as a professional musician, Gill has established himself as one of the most successful guitarists of his generation. Combining a deep knowledge of Americana, bluegrass, and classic country with the fire of ’60s rock, Gill has earned a place next to his musical heroes.

In addition to his passion for music, Gill donates a great deal of his time supporting numerous charitable organizations. He is one of country music’s most active and effective humanitarians. A sports enthusiast, he is an avid golfer; in 1993 he helped create the annual Vince Gill Pro-Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament (“The Vinny”) which has raised in excess of six million dollars to help support junior golf programs throughout Tennessee.

Vince Gill and his band will be performing at the Stiefel Theatre on August 19th. Tickets start at $69 and go on sale this Friday.

Tickets are available at the Stiefel in person, by calling 785-827-1998, or online at stiefeltheatre.org which links to Ticketmaster.