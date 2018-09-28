Vikings win 46-14

The Vikings gave up an early touchdown to Clay Center on a pass play taking an 8-0 lead with 7:39 left to go in the first quarter. The Vikings answered back with an 11 play 56 yard drive to tie the score at 8-8 with 2:56 left in the first quarter. Then after a couple of 3 and outs the Vikings put together an 8 play 45 yard drive with Tim Lambert scoring from 35 yards out and the Elliott PAT run was good making it 16-8 with 5:57 left in the 2nd quarter. Then in the 3rd quarter the Vikings scored on a 3 play 60 yard drive with Schrag taking it in from 46 yards out and the Elliott 2 point conversion was good to make it 24-8. After a 3 and out by Clay Center, a 1 play 59 yard Tim Lambert run with 8:43 left and the Elliott 2 point PAT made it 32-8. Then after a Clay Center fumble a 19 yard touchdown run by Lambert and a PAT pass from Schrag to Windholz made it 40-8. In the fourth quarter Elliott added a 49 yard TD run making it 46-8. Clay Center added a late touchdown for the final tally of 46-14. The Vikings ran 56 plays for 447 yards. Lambert had 20 carries for 172 while Elliott added 21 carries for 153 yards. Next up for the Vikings will be Chapman Friday night in Lindsborg.

Don Bengtson