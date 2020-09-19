Vikings Hold Off Trojans in Offensive Shootout

The Smoky Valley Vikings used two huge quarters to jump out to a big lead on the Hillsboro Trojans and survived a wild fourth quarter to win their first game 38-36 in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro got the scoring started in the first quarter on a Matthew Potucek 1 yard run on the back of a couple of big pass plays. Potucek added a two point conversion to put the Trojans up 8-0. Smoky Valley responded in the second quarter with their first score of the season on a Kade Blanchat 4 yard plunge followed by a Jake Lucas run on the conversion to tie the game 8 all.

The Vikings then put together a 6 play 85 yard drive scoring on a Brandt Heble 10 yard run and another Jake Lucas 2 point conversion to go up 16-8. Hillsboro responded with a 5o yard Potucek run following a roll out and then a Potucek to Frank Wichert 2 point conversion pass to again knot the game at 16. Smoky Valley wasn’t done yet as they took the ball 52 yards in 8 plays to score their final score of the half on a Jake Lucas 1 yard run. Lucas then hit Haven Lysell-Stewart for the conversion to go up 24-16 at the half.

The third quarter was quiet on the scoreboard as both teams traded turnovers. Finally the Vikings put together a drive of 62 yards in 9 plays culminating in a Trystan Stambaugh 1 yard run to go up 30-16 at the end of three quarters.

The fourth quarter was a shootout as Hillsboro scored with 8:40 left on a Potucek to Dillon Boldt 6 yard score but the extra point was missed leaving the score at 30-22. Smoky Valley bounced back later in the quarter with a 3 play 57 yard drive finished off by a 49 yard Kade Blanchat scamper to put the Vikings up 38-22.

Hillsboro then scored on back-to-back possessions of 57 and 67 yards with a 30 yard Potucek to Wichert touchdown and a 24 yard Potucek to Boldt touchdown to cut the lead back to 38-36.

The Vikings were then able to pick up one final first down by Jake Lucas to seal the game and the first win for Smoky Valley on the season.

Both teams accounted for 856 yards of total offense on the night. Smoky Valley put up 418 yards on the ground including 128 yards by sophomore Trystan Stambaugh and 124 yards by senior Jake Lucas.

Hillsboro quarterback Matthew Potucek added 274 yards passing along with 3 touchdowns through the air in a losing effort.

The Vikings will host Colby next Friday for Homecoming.