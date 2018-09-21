Vikings dominate Swathers 28-0

Smoky Valley dominated the Hesston Swathers at homecoming tonight taking the opening possession 12 plays 79 yds scoring on a 36 yd Schrag to Kennedy pass to take a 6-0 lead holding Hesston on several times 1st and 2nd quarters but none bigger than the 4th & 4 inside the 10 mid 2nd quarter to keep the score 6-0 then just before the half SV put together a 3 play 61 yd drive ending in a 23 yd Schrag run with the Lamber 2pt PAT it was 14-0 10 seconds before the half. SV again stopped a hesston drive mid 3rd quarter on a Windholz interception then proceeded to drive 87 yd in 14 plays this drive started the 4th quarter and Schrag found Heble on 4th and goal to make it 22-0 after the Lamber PAT run. Then midway 4th quarter a 7 play 40 yd drive ended with Schrag finding Lambert in the end zone with a pass to make it 28-0. The Vikings travel to Clay Center next friday