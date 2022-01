At Sterling the Smoky Valley Viking girls got the first bucket of the game but Scott City got hot shooting and raced to a 14-6 first quarter lead. Increased it to 28-15 at the half. The Vikings just could not get any offense going in the 2nd half and lost the game 50-34. Adrain Hazelwood led the Vikings with 9. Vikings will be back in action tomorrow Wednesday at 3:00 vs the loser of Sterling and Hutch Trinity.

Don Bengtson