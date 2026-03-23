Vietnam Veterans Day to Highlight Busy Weekend

Active members and associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 809 have full calendars as late March looms.

A Vet to Vet Honor Flight Breakfast is 9 a.m. Friday March 27, on the lower floor of The Temple, 336 S. Santa Fe. Sergeant First Class Taft Yates, retired U.S. Army Airborne Ranger, will speak. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1432 Auxiliary will present an art display.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the War Memorial in Sunset Park.

Names of the 15 soldiers from Saline County who were killed in action in Vietnam, will be read at the memorial, along with the laying of a wreath. The public is invited.

Vietnam-era veterans will be honored at the Salina Liberty vs Colorado Spartans game that evening at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. VVA Chapter 809 will present colors prior to the game, and provide an information table in the concourse. Vietnam-era veterans will receive tickets to the game during the Chapter 809 coffee gatherings between 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday and Friday on The Temple’s lower floor. Enter through the red door on the north side of the big downtown building. A limited number of tickets will be available. For others, tickets are for sale at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center box office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or later on game day.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is officially observed annually on March 29.

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Photo by Kirt Morris on Unsplash