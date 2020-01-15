Vidricksen to Chair County Commission Again

The Saline County Commission will look the same for the next year.
At their meeting on Tuesday commissioners decided to leave the structure of the governing body the same in 2020 as it was in 2019. Commissioner Mike White began by saying “the present slate of Commissioners have done an excellent job.” His motion followed with retaining the same officers. Commissioner Robert Vidricksen will remain the Chairman, Commissioner Rodger Sparks will continue to serve as the Vice Chairman, and Commissioner James Weese will remain as Secretary.
In other business on Tuesday:
- Jim DuBois, County Treasurer, reported the amount of interest that has been received on idle funds for the 4th Quarter and all of 2019. For the last quarter of 2019, a total of $169,236 was received in interest, making the total amount of interest received for 2019 $866,401.
- Michelle Barkley, Emergency Management Director, reported on Emergency Management activities for the 4th Quarter of 2019. Items of interest were the completion of the annual Training & Exercise Planning Workshop, submission of two grants, updates to plans, and the status of the different agencies that are applying for FEMA funds from the flooding that occurred. She also reported on the activities of the Rural Fire Departments. For 2019, 258 controlled burns were called into the Emergency Management or the 911 Dispatch Center. Rural Fire Departments responded to a total of 546 calls for service. Reporting from the fire that occurred on 1/8/20 on Magnolia Rd, east of Salina, after evaluation it is estimated that 80 acres was burned but no property damage and no injuries. It was estimated that over 175 responders were involved in this incident by either their response to or standing by ready to assist.
- Hannah Stambaugh, Deputy County Administrator, provided an update to the Commissioners on the status of the Emergency Radio Communications System project. Proposals are due on Thursday, January 16th at 3pm. It will be read aloud those companies who submit proposals, but no costs will be announced due to the need to review the proposals to ensure that hey meet the technical specifications and requirements as set out in the request for proposals. The County’s consulting Team, TUSA, and staff representing the different public safety agencies will spend about 30 days reviewing the proposals to ensure compliance with the specifications. It is the intention to have a recommendation before the governing bodies on a recommended selection by the time budget preparations begin.
- Commissioners voted to sign a charter resolution that will exempt them from K.S.A. 19-209 that requires counties with populations over 50,000 to meet twice weekly. This statue was last revised in 1923 and is not uniform to all counties. This charter resolution will be published twice and 60 days will pass before it is fully implemented. This means that in March, the second meeting that usually occurs in room 107B will be eliminated and the County Administrator’s update, study sessions, etc. will all be televised in the main meeting room. Commissioner Jim Weese stated, “This is a win-win and will bring more business in front of the camera.” Commissioner Monte Shadwick “enthusiastically moved to adopt the resolution.” This motion passed unanimously.
- Commissioners ended the day with introductions and discussion with David Arteberry with Stifel and Mitch Walter with Gillmore & Bell who will be serving as the County’s Financial Advisor and Bond Counsel. Mr. Arteberry and Mr. Walter will now join the collaborative team along with TreanorHL and Turner Construction when it comes to the Saline County Jail Project.