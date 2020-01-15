Vidricksen to Chair County Commission Again

The Saline County Commission will look the same for the next year.

At their meeting on Tuesday commissioners decided to leave the structure of the governing body the same in 2020 as it was in 2019. Commissioner Mike White began by saying “the present slate of Commissioners have done an excellent job.” His motion followed with retaining the same officers. Commissioner Robert Vidricksen will remain the Chairman, Commissioner Rodger Sparks will continue to serve as the Vice Chairman, and Commissioner James Weese will remain as Secretary.

In other business on Tuesday: